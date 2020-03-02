Windhoek-based Caterserve goes off-grid

Namibian food manufacturer Caterserve, which produces over 1,000 bottles of tomato sauce and mayonnaise daily, has installed a 200kW battery-solar off-grid system, allowing the manufacturer to go completely off-grid. Caterserve now runs 100% off solar power 24 hours a day and has been able to increase its production capacity.

600 panels installed

The installation was completed by SolarSaver, based on a model that offers zero installation costs, fully inclusive maintenance, monitoring and insurance, and flexible purchase rights. Companies such as Caterserve pay only against the actual performance of the system.“We needed to upgrade our production line and found that we needed more power than the municipality could reliably provide,” says Nic Geldenhuys of Caterserve. “However, the cost of off-grid solar has previously been very high. The solution from SolarSaver, which required no upfront capital investment on our part, was very appealing. We are running well on off-grid solar and have reduced our electricity costs. We also know the power costs that we’re in for over the next few years and can plan accordingly. Now, we can concentrate on producing our sauces, without worrying about a reliable power supply.”Says Stefan Kleemann of SolarSaver, “To ensure we could reach 200KW to supply all the energy needs of the business, we installed 600 panels from Canadian Solar which have a 330W capacity each. An inverter with a 200kW capacity and a 300kWh lithium-ion battery bank helped the business go off-grid through a hybrid battery and solar off-grid system.”“With electricity costs increasing, solar energy efficiency for businesses is a low-risk investment which yields substantial rewards. Manufacturing companies like Caterserve are increasingly turning to solar as a way to supplement energy needs, go green and bring costs down,” says Kleemann.SolarSaver is backed by investment from the Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund (PRIF) and Stimulus Investments.